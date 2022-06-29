ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.54

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $30.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 109,689 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The company has a market cap of $499.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

