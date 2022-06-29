Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.96. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 83,984 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.
In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.
About Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
