Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.96. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 83,984 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

