ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $0.45 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00178680 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.01602796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014704 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

