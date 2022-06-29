Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

