Apollo Currency Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $735,268.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00249477 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

