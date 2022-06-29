APY.Finance Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $327,714.09 and approximately $10.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.02367538 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00079236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014500 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

