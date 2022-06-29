Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Approximately 1,705,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,768,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £40.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.

