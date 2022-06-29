Ark Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $60.05 million and $6.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,013,997 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.