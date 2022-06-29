Arweave (AR) Price Hits $9.29

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.29 or 0.00045628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $310.19 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

