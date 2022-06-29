Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.