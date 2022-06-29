Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells $4,920,060.00 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,033. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.