AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

