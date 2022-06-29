Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 15007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$607.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.11.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,306.50.

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.