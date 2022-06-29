Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 225,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,116,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.65.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

