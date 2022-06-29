Automata Network Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $7.62 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00178085 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.07 or 0.01440237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00081056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

