B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 25,851 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,907,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,121,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,912. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.