Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in June

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NPEZF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
