Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in June

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NPEZF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

