Banano Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $69,118.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.85 or 0.25923006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,026.80 or 1.00167935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,941,886 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.