Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.50 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.