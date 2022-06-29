Barclays Trims Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Target Price to GBX 320

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.40.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

