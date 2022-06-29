Baugh & Associates LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 4.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 48,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

