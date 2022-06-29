Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00046267 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00245164 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009121 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

