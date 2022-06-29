Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 114,359 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 19.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $135,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

