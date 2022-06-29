Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 130,373 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 563.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,373 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the period.

BJAN opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

