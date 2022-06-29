Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.39. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.
In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
