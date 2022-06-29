Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.39. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

