BIDR Market Cap Hits $15.17 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and $19.52 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.01733349 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00179216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015253 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.