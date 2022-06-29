Binemon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $747,018.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.14 million and $747,018.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00178680 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.01602796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.