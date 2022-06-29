Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $200.17

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.17 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 160.20 ($1.97). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.02), with a volume of 4,144 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.05.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

