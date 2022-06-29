Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 18.5% Higher

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.54. 238,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 149,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCY. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biotricity by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

