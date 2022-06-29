Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 18.5% Higher

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.54. 238,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 149,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.
Biotricity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
