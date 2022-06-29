BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 2,511 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.48. 158,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.