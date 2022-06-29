BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 5,145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 329,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.