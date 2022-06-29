BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.79. 4,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,891. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.96.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.