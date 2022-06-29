BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,546. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

