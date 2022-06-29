BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 340,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after purchasing an additional 145,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000.
NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,229. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
