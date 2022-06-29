BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,515. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

