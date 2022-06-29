BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in 3M by 8.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 25.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 31,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

