Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 9.1%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 23,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 37,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

In other Blue Star Gold news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,632.30. Insiders bought a total of 718,000 shares of company stock worth $399,572 over the last three months.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

