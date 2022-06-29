Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Up 2%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 288,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

