BonFi (BNF) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BonFi (BNF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. BonFi has a market cap of $79,382.35 and approximately $886.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.20 or 0.99989081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.