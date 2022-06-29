Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski Sells 40,000 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BAH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. 699,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

