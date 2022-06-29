Boson Protocol Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00217348 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009186 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00418147 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

