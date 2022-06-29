Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

