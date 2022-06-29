Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) vs. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Financial Review

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 23.80% 5.23% 2.34% Broadmark Realty Capital 66.29% 7.83% 7.36%

78.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EPR Properties and Broadmark Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 0 4 0 1 2.40 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $56.70, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. EPR Properties pays out 218.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 137.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Broadmark Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $531.68 million 6.66 $98.61 million $1.51 31.29 Broadmark Realty Capital $120.54 million 7.39 $82.49 million $0.61 11.00

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats EPR Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

