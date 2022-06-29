Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Cap Reaches $79,562.48

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $79,562.48 and approximately $42,266.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.02457167 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.