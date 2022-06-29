Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Holdings Reduced by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722,985 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF comprises 9.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $248,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CLSA opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

