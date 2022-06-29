Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.58

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.58 and last traded at C$21.62, with a volume of 20137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.97.

CFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.17.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$4.25. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

