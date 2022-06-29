Casper Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Casper has a market cap of $152.31 million and $5.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00178774 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.01443814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,969,771,264 coins and its circulating supply is 5,387,615,431 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

