CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Up 1.4%

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.10 and last traded at C$61.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The stock has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

