CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Up 1.4%

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.10 and last traded at C$61.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.28.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The stock has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39.
CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)
