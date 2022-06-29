Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 271.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPTN. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CPTN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 309,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,612. Cepton has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $80.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

