Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 1st

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.
Shares of CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 148,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)
